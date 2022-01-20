Macron cites Brazil and says the European Union will not sign treaties with those who disrespect the Climate Agreement | World

French President Emmanuel Macron made a long speech this Wednesday (19) at the European Parliament in Strasbourg and criticized Mercosur – and especially Brazil – for not respecting the Paris Climate Agreement. (see more below) .

The statement was made when asked about the environmental engagement of France, which currently holds the presidency of the European Union.

It was Macron’s first speech to the European Parliament since the beginning of the rotating presidency of the France, which started on the 1st. He also defended European sovereignty and hailed the bloc’s efficiency in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The French head of state also dedicated part of his speech to the European Union’s relations with Russia, especially in the face of tensions on the border with Ukraine and the arm wrestling between Russia and the Atlantic Alliance.

The French leader said it was necessary to create a “new security order” in NATO against the country and called for a “frank dialogue” with the Russian government.

After the speech, some MEPs spoke. The French leader of the environmental group, Yannick Jadot, severely attacked Macron over the head of state’s stance on China and the defense of human rights, criticized France’s migration policy and contested the country’s environmental strategy.

“You will go down in history as the president of climate inaction,” Jadot said. “You prefer to delay, like Meryl Streep in the movie ‘Don’t Look Up’, rather than raise the alarm for a general mobilization”, said Jadot, referring to the film in which the American actress plays a US president facing a impending catastrophe.

Macron responded to the criticism and was particularly emphatic on the climate issue, pointing to Brazil as an example.

“France is the country that most opposed the signing of new agreements and that denounced Mercosur, taking into account precisely the non-respect of the Paris Agreement by Brazil,” said the French head of state.

He refers to his well-known opposition to the free trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur. In August 2019, amid the crisis of fires in the Amazon, Macron threatened for the first time to oppose the treaty, accusing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro of disrespecting the Paris Climate Agreement.

Since then, the French leader has made several statements criticizing Brazil’s environmental policy and pointing to possible trade boycotts.

In Strasbourg, Macron said he intended to maintain that stance during the European Union’s rotating presidency. The French leader insisted that “Europe must not sign contracts with powers that do not respect the Paris Agreement”.