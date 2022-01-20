Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Americanas (AMER3) and Via (VIIA3) soar by more than 7%; breath or trend? – Money Times

The stocks of the Stock Exchange’s retailers are highlighted in the Ibovespa (IBOV) this Wednesday (19).

As a result, the actions of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) rose 7.13%, to R$ 6.3, those of Via (VIIA3) advanced 6.17%, at R$3.99, and the shares of American (AMER3) shot up 9.90% at R$33.20.

According to Gabriel Mota, investment advisor at RJ Investimentos and specialist in variable income, the rise is due to the sharp drop in the yield curve.

These companies are sensitive to the variation of the indicator due to the increase in the rate impairing household consumption.

Also according to Mota, with the discount of the assets, some investors raised or opened positions in the companies due to their discount. “This sector is completely behind when we look at the Ibovespa”, he adds.

Time to invest?

For the specialist, today’s rise is a breather, more than a structural change.

“Retail is not a bad sector to invest in; It is one of the most solid. However, in the short and medium term it is quite complicated. We have no predictability of how this interest rate will be, when this rate will return to more friendly levels. We have a political uncertainty”, he argues.

He also states that the investor who is not concerned with the long and medium term can make an allocation in retail, buying good companies at more affordable prices. “But for the short term, caution is needed”, he says.