Man swims for 28 hours, survives Tonga tsunami

Lisala Folau was swept away by a six-meter wave on the island of Atata on Saturday morning, and only got help on Sunday night.

Reproduction / Stuff Lisala Folau survived floating in the Tonga Sea



Lisala Folau survived the tsunami that hit tonga last Saturday, the 15th, swimming for 28 hours in the open sea. He said in an interview with Tongan radio Broadcom that he was swept away by the current in the morning when the waves hit the island of Atata, where he lives. The isolated and small portion of land only has 61 inhabitants. Folau said he was warned of the tsunami by his brother and climbed a tree, but decided to go down after the first wave and a bigger one swept him out to sea. He estimated the wave to be six meters high. “I just floated, crushed by the big waves that kept coming. It stuck in my mind if I can cling to a tree or anything and if something happens and I lose my life, researchers can find me and my family can see my dead body.”

Folau said a police boat passed near him, who waved a rag, but the rescue attempt failed. At 9pm on Sunday, he arrived in Tongatapu and found a person who helped him get in touch with his family. “So unexpected that I survived after being dragged, floating and surviving the dangers I just faced,” he declared. According to the UN, all buildings in Atata are damaged or ‘potentially damaged’ and there is no drinking water. One death was recorded on the island. A total of three people died as a result of the tsunami.