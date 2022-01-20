Manager of Artur, from Bragantino, says that striker should go to Leipzig in the middle of the year | Bragantino

The businessman Nick Arcuri, who takes care of the career of striker Artur, from Red Bull Bragantino, said this Wednesday, 19, that the striker should go to Leipzig-ALE in the middle of this year. The statement was made during participation in Central do Mercado, by ge.globo.

– I had polls and an official proposal. I even sat down with Thiago Scuro to talk. Betis-ESP was one of the clubs that came to me, said they were interested, but had no money. Atalanta-ITA was an official consultation, which made me go to Brazil to sit down with Thiago. Thiago asked Artur to stay until the middle of the year because Red Bull Leipzig, which is part of the project, wanted to have priority in the middle of the year to count on the player next season. He said that only if he has an irrefutable proposal for us to evaluate – said Nick Arcuri.

1 of 2 Artur, Bragantino striker — Photo: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino Artur, Bragantino striker — Photo: Ari Ferreira/Red Bull Bragantino

– Right now, the priority is for Artur to remain within the Red Bull project because he is old enough, has the profile to continue in Europe within this project. Then out there, he valuing himself, it’s a second moment. In this first moment, we want to keep Artur within this Red Bull project. The next step would be Leipzig in the middle of the year so he can take this next step in the project – he added.

In December, reporter André Hernan, from Grupo Globo, brought information from the Atalanta poll in Artur. But Massa Bruta’s preference would be to trade him with Leipzig at the beginning of the European season. Leipzig is managed by the Austrian company Red Bull, which is also in control of Bragantino.

Artur, hired by Bragantino in January 2020 for R$ 25 million from Palmeiras, was vice-top scorer of the 2021 Sudamericana, with seven goals, and top scorer of Massa Bruta in the season. The athlete assumed the spotlight at Braga mainly after midfielder Claudinho left for Zenit-RUS, in August. In 2021, he was also called up for the first time to the Brazilian national team.