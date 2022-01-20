Manchester United beat Brentford with angry CR7 and waiter Fred

Manchester United resolved in the second half, beat Brentford 3-1, today, in a late game for the 14th round of the English Championship, and is still alive in the fight for a spot in the next Champions League.

After an apathetic first half, United scored two goals in seven minutes, and approached the top five of the table. Elanga, Greenwood and Rashford did for the Manchester team. Toney cashed it for the homeowners.

The match also marked the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to United. Recovered from injury, the Portuguese participated in the second goal, and was irritated by being substituted during the second half.

Despite the victory, United remains in seventh place, now with 35 points. The Manchester team, however, is now just one point behind Tottenham, ranked first for continental competitions.

Manchester United returns to the field this Saturday, at 12 pm (GMT), to face West Ham for the 23rd round. On the same day and time, Bentford host Wolverhamptom.

boxed

Manchester United spent the first few minutes of the game “stuck” in their backcourt. The Red Devils struggled against an intense Brentford and couldn’t get past the midfield line in the first four minutes of play.

De Gea’s Saving Feet

Brentford still managed a good sequence of attacks before the 15th minute of the first half. After United’s mishandling of the ball, De Gea saved Janelt’s shot with his foot. In the sequence, the Manchester team suffered with a sequence of corners from the home team, which only ended after a rebound wasted by Christian Norgaard.

De Gea again worked with his feet in the 32nd minute. Brentford went on the counterattack after cutting a corner in their defensive half; Mathias Jensen finished, and the United goalkeeper saved with his left foot. Toney missed the rebound.

no aim

While De Ge guaranteed goal zero, Manchester United’s attacking sector struggled to create. In the first half, the team finished four times – against eight for Brentford – but none in the direction of Jonas Lossl’s goal.

elanga solves

After a bad first half, United came back on fire for the second half, and opened the scoring in the 10th minute. Coach Ralf Rangnick’s bet, Anthony Elanga took advantage of Fred’s beautiful pass in the middle to head the ball into the back of the net.

packed!

Recovered from injury, Cristiano Ronaldo showed all his quality in building the play for United’s second goal. In the 17th minute of the second half, the Portuguese gave a chest touch to Bruno Fernandes, who invaded the penalty area and played for Greenwood to just push it to the back of the goal.

Before, CR7 had the chance to leave his, but he hit the header on the crossbar. The Portuguese’s first half was discreet, where he suffered from boos, fouls and little creativity from his teammates.

angry CR7

Cristiano Ronaldo did not like to be substituted in the 26th minute of the second half, and complained on the bench. Number 7 threw his coat on the ground, sat on the stairs and asked a few times why he was taken out of the match. Coach Ralf Rangnick had to sit next to the Portuguese to calm him down.

Back to the team after injury, CR7 left the field for the entry of defender Harry Maguire.

Bruno Fernandes waiter

The Portuguese Bruno Fernandes was the waiter of United’s victory. After passing for the second goal, the midfielder also assisted Marcus Rashford to make the third.

In the 32nd minute, Greedwood stole the ball in midfield and triggered Bruno Fernandes on the right. The Portuguese played for Rashford, who sent the left corner of Lossl.

Brentford decreases

Brentford got their goal of honor in the 40th minute of the second half. After a throw-in in the penalty area, Fred’s defense partially cut, but the ball remained alive in the area, and Toney sent it to the back of De Gea’s goal.