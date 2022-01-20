Manchester United manager reveals conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo after star’s fury over substitution | english football

1 of 1 Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the field angry after being replaced by Ralf Rangnick – Photo: REUTERS/Ian Walton Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the field angry after being replaced by Ralf Rangnick – Photo: REUTERS/Ian Walton

CR7 was surprised to see that he would leave for the entry of defender Maguire, when United were winning 2-0, and showed his irritation as soon as he left the field. The striker, who returned to the team after two games absent due to injury, has already left complaining and sat frowning on the bench.

Coach Ralf Rangnick noticed the heavy atmosphere, and decided to act during the game. As soon as Marcus Rashford scored the third goal, at 32, the German coach sat down next to CR7 to explain his decision. After the match, Rangnick told how the conversation went.

– I said ‘Listen Cristiano, you are 36 years old, you are in great shape, but when you are a coach, you will see it through a coach’s lens’ – explained the coach.

– My job is to make decisions thinking about the interests of the team and I hope he sees the same way – completed Rangnick, according to the English press.

Also according to the country’s sports websites, the United coach revealed concern about a possible new setback, citing the team’s last match, which opened 2-0 over Aston Villa but allowed the rival to draw.