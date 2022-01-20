Marcos Leonardo signs renewal and takes over Santos’ 9: “I want to be an idol here”

This Wednesday, Marcos Leonardo signed his contract renewal with Santos. The striker had already agreed to extend the contract after a meeting held last Saturday. The new contract is valid until 2026.

The big news is that Menino da Vila assumes the number 9 shirt for Peixe. Former owner of the number, Léo Baptistão will use the 92 in the Campeonato Paulista.

“There’s a movie. Every child dreams of playing for a great club, even more so for Santos, which reveals so many stars. So I’m happy to have renewed the contract and from now on it’s always positive thinking. I’ve been wearing this sacred mantle since I was little and I want to carve my name into the club’s history, be an idol here, score many goals and win titles. I am eternally grateful to Santos for opening the door, giving me the opportunity and for changing my life”, he said.

CONTRACT SIGNED AND RENEWED! ✍🏽⚪⚫ Marcos Leonardo signed his renewal with Peixão this Wednesday (19). The striker now has a contract valid until 2026. Up, my #Village boy! pic.twitter.com/VBGxPwUOaF — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) January 19, 2022

The boy arrived at Alvinegro Praiano in August 2014, at the age of 11, through a Meninos da Vila franchise, in the city of Taubaté. A top scorer in all the club’s youth categories, he rose to the professional ranks in August 2020. Since then, he has played 62 games and scored 12 goals.

“My family left Bahia in 2014 and came to live in Taubaté, in Vale da Paraíba. And next to my old house there was a school for the Meninos da Vila and my father put me there to train. There were some evaluations, I ended up passing and then I started to build my trajectory here”, he said.

“Playing for Santos means being bold and having joy. And one thing that makes the difference here is being a club that gives you opportunities very early, so you grow as a person and a player very quickly. I was able to mature quickly and, God willing, I will keep growing. I’m still going to learn a lot, I have a lot of history to live and I hope to do that here”, he concluded.

Santos debuts in the Campeonato Paulista on the 26th, at 19:00 (Brasília time), against Inter de Limeira, away from home.

