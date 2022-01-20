Marcos Leonardo signs renewal with Santos and takes on shirt number 9: “I want to be an idol” | saints

After months of negotiations, Santos and the striker reached an agreement last Saturday. Marcos Leonardo’s new contract is valid until 2026 – before, it was only until the end of 2022.

1 of 2 Marcos Leonardo signs renewal with Santos — Photo: Disclosure / Santos FC Marcos Leonardo signs renewal with Santos — Photo: Disclosure / Santos FC

Now, the 18-year-old is Santos’ new number 9.

– Play a movie (in your head). Every child dreams of playing for a great club, even more so for Santos, which reveals so many stars. So I’m happy to have renewed the contract and from now on it’s always positive thinking. I’ve been wearing this sacred mantle since I was little and I want to carve my name into the club’s history, be an idol here, score many goals and win titles. I am eternally grateful to Santos for opening the door, giving me the opportunity and for changing my life – said Marcos Leonardo.

Born in Itapetinga, in São Paulo, the striker recalled his beginnings at Santos and made plans for the future at Vila Belmiro.

– My family left Bahia in 2014 and came to live in Taubaté, in Vale da Paraíba. And next to my old house there was a school for the Meninos da Vila. My father put me to train there. There were some evaluations, I ended up passing and then I started to build my trajectory here. Playing for Santos means being bold and having joy.

– And one thing that makes the difference here is being a club that gives you opportunities very early, so you grow as a person and player very quickly. I was able to mature quickly and, God willing, I will continue to grow. I’m still going to learn a lot, I have a lot of history to live and I hope to do it here – completed Marcos Leonardo.

The striker’s father, Marcos Almeida, businessman Fernando Brito, football executive Edu Dracena and manager Guilherme Lipi met with president Andres Rueda, who celebrated the stay of Marcos Leonardo.

– We are very happy with the renewal of Marcos Leonardo. My thinking was always optimistic, I was sure it would be a happy ending. He’s a player that we like a lot, admire a lot, he’s Menino da Vila and he wanted to stay. I couldn’t see him, at that moment, away from Santos. Shirt 9 is his and the ball is with him. It’s putting the ball in the net and being happy and champion at Santos – said Rueda.