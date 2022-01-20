Maria asks for a woman who takes a woman

Maria was in the room of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) this afternoon with Rodrigo, Eslovênia and Vinicius when Tiago Abravanel and Pedro Scooby passed through the room. The singer exchanged a few words with the two quickly and then asked if there are bi or homosexual women in the “most guarded house in Brazil”.

“Aren’t there women who take women in this house, people? Is it just me?”, asked Maria.

“I’ll investigate for you! At this party I’ll investigate for you!”, promised Scooby, excited. The sister replied: “Please investigate!”.

“I think so,” opined Tiago.

“Except who is married. Brunna is married, right, fuck it,” added Maria.

The brothers changed the subject for a few minutes and the singer resumed: “There are only straight women in this house? I played it in the air but no one answered the question so far. Who is the ‘valley’ woman here? Just me?”.

“Just you and Brunna anyway,” Vyni said.

“What a bag!” complained Maria.