Marvel releases official trailer and poster for new series

After a long wait from fans, Disney+ has finally released the first trailer for “Moon Knight”, a new series from Marvel Studios.

The production marks the debut of actor Oscar Isaac in the MCU.

The series is focused on Marc Spector. In the comics, he is an ex-military-turned-mercenary. His life changes completely when, on a mission in Egypt, he receives a visit from the god Khonshu, who transforms him into the “Knight of the Moon”, an avatar of the Egyptian deity.

Check out the trailer:

In addition to the trailer, a new poster for the live-action original series was also released, which will debut exclusively on Disney+ on March 30.

the synopsis

“Moon Knight” follows Steven Grant, a kind and polite souvenir shop employee who is plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares his body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies turn on them, both must navigate their complex identities as they delve into a deadly mystery between the mighty gods of Egypt.

Cast

The cast of the new series has numerous stars. In addition to Isaac as the protagonist, Gaspard Uliel as the Midnight Man, Ethan Hawke as a mysterious villain and May Calamawy in an undisclosed role. The direction is by Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, while the screenplay was by Jeremy Slater.

The series will have 6 episodes in the premiere season and is likely to follow the pattern of previous productions, having episodes released weekly. Filming took place in locations such as Budapest, Hungary, Los Angeles, California, and Atlanta, Georgia. The story must be mostly set in the United States.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, has previously confirmed that there is a plan for Moon Knight to also hit theaters. What’s next? We just have to wait!