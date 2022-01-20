MediaTek vs Qualcomm: Dimensity 9000 beats Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in benchmark

The channel that received the smartphone prototype is Geekerwan and the device was sent by MediaTek itself for testing. It is interesting to mention that the device does not have a heat dissipation system, so the Dimensity 9000 was expected to lag behind Qualcomm’s processor.

Speaking of tests, the Dimensity 9000 scored 1,287 points in single-core and 4,474 in multi-core on Geekbench, while Qualcomm’s processor scored 1,200 and 3,810 points respectively, a considerable difference in the multi-core test, surpassing even the Apple A14 Bionic from iPhone 12 Pro Max.

In this way, we can see that TSMC’s 4nm lithography really made a big difference in performance for this chip from MediaTek, which was even more energy efficient consuming only 9.8W on all cores and 3.5W on each one individually. , values ​​lower than the 11.2 W and 4.2 W recorded by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, respectively.