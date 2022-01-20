Medical cooperative may refuse admission if it proves full capacity

Once the medical cooperative has reached its maximum capacity to provide services, as measured by objective and credible criteria, preventing it from fulfilling its purpose, the refusal of new members is admissible.

An increase in doctors generates expenses for the cooperative and can unbalance the financial aspect if it does not generate new income

With this understanding, the 4th Panel of the Superior Court of Justice dismissed the special appeal filed by ophthalmologists who sought the right to freely enter the staff of Unimed Sergipe.

The refusal was based on expertise according to which the cooperative was operating at the limit of its maximum capacity. Thus, the increase in the number of cooperative members could generate more administrative expenses without, however, increasing revenues, which would harm the economic and financial balance of Unimed Sergipana.

To the STJ, the doctors claimed that the cooperatives are governed by the “open door” principle. Thus, the only possibility of preventing the entry of a professional is due to technical incapacity, which has not been proven in the case of ophthalmologists.

Free and unlimited entry into cooperatives is, in fact, guaranteed in articles 4, item I and 29 of Law 5,764/1971. However, Unimed is also subject to the Health Plans Law (Law 9,656/1998), which requires a rigid system of revenue and expense control, with penalties for any non-compliance.

For Minister Isabel Gallotti, rapporteur of the special appeal, it is the combination of these two rules that leads to the conclusion that, although admission to the medical cooperative is free, this right is not absolute and can be limited in a justified way, to allow the maintenance of of economic activity.

“The harmonious interpretation of the two governing laws consolidates the public interest that permeates the performance of medical cooperatives and enables the continuity of their activities, especially when considering the joint liability existing between cooperative doctors and the cooperative and the possible helplessness of beneficiaries who need the health plan”, said the rapporteur.

Thus, once the cooperative has reached its maximum capacity to provide services, as measured by objective and credible criteria, preventing it from fulfilling its purpose, the refusal of new members is admissible.

The vote in the 4th Panel was unanimous, according to the position of Minister Isabel Gallotti. She was accompanied by ministers Antonio Carlos Ferreira, Marco Buzzi, Luis Felipe Salomão and Raul Araújo.

REsp 1,396,255