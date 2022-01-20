Meet the couple that inspired ‘Eduardo and Mônica’, a song by Legião Urbana

Renato Russo (1960-1996) was inspired by several well-known people to create the characters Eduardo and Mônica for his famous song, which was first performed in 1982 on the album “O Trovador Solitário”, with only voice and guitar. The best known version is the re-recording that appears on the 1986 album “Dois”, with a different ending. The musician claimed that several friends helped him to create Eduardo, such as Philippe Seabra, André Pretorius, Dado Villa-Lobos and even himself, Renato, said he was Eduardo, only less silly.

There was just no doubt about the inspiration for Mônica: her great friend Leonice de Araújo Coimbra, or just Leo Coimbra, married to Fernando Coimbra, now the Brazilian ambassador to Mexico. Married for 42 years, they became the official inspiration for the characters.

They met the musician in the 1980s, at an academic center at the University of Brasília, where Fernando studied Anthropology. After the show, they soon developed a fraternal friendship.

Renato had a special affection for Leonice, a friend to whom he presented his works while he was still in the creation phase. It was by telephone, for example, that she heard for the first time the interpretation of “Eduardo e Mônica”, saying that she and Fernando, in addition to another couple of friends, had been her source of inspiration. As one of the few similarities with the character was the dye in her hair, Leonice didn’t care so much about the story.

“I only fit in the song when he says that Monica loved Godard’s films and had dye in her hair – as I’m a plastic artist, sometimes I even had dye in my hair. Despite having a German grandmother, I don’t speak any of that language. I never studied Medicine We have three children. At the time of the song, the boys were small, and none of them was in recovery. Maybe what he wanted to show is that two people can meet, marry and be happy together, even if they come from realities different”, she highlighted in 2004, in an interview with the magazine Flashback.

Leonice always maintained a very close and affectionate contact with Renato Russo, to the point that she was one of the first people to whom the musician revealed that he had contracted the AIDS virus. At the time, she was a mother of two from her first marriage and was dating Fernando, who was, in fact, younger than her.

Even with the couple’s constant travels due to Fernando’s diplomatic obligations, Renato Russo remained close to the family, to the point of leaving good memories in Nina, Leo and Fernando’s daughter. “I remember like it was yesterday the sound of your voice, your jokes, your way,” she wrote on Instagram.

The story sung in the song has now been adapted into a film version, which is scheduled to premiere this Thursday (20).