Mega-Sena 2445 accumulates, and the prize can reach R$ 22 million; see dozens
Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business 4 Views
Caixa also informed that 63 players hit the Quinta, taking R$ 38,345.37. Another 3,802 bets made the Quadra, winning a prize of R$ 907.70 each.
Photo gallery
See the biggest prizes from regular Mega-Sena contests
1/10
Contest 2,150, 5/11/2019, 1 winning bet from Recife/PE; total prize pool: BRL 289.4 millionart/band
Contest 2,237, 2/27/2020; 2 winning bets (Rio Branco/AC and Fortaleza/CE); total prize pool: BRL 211.6 millionart/band
Contest 1,764, 11/25/2015; 1 winning bet from Brasília/DF; total prize pool: BRL 205.3 millionart/band
Contest 1,772, 12/22/2015; 2 winning bets (Campos Belos/GO and Santos/SP); total prize pool: BRL 197.4 millionart/band
Contest 1,655, 11/22/2014; 2 winning bets (Cianorte/PR and Rio de Janeiro/RJ); total prize pool: BRL 135.3 millionart/band
Contest 2,161, 6/19/2019; 1 winning bet from Osasco/SP; total prize pool: BRL 124.2 millionart/band
Contest 2,189, 9/18/2019: 1 winning bet from Brasília/DF (a pool with 49 odds); total prize pool: BRL 120 millionart/band
Contest 1,220, 10/6/2010; 1 winning bet from Fontoura Xavier/RS; total prize pool: BRL 119.1 millionart/band
Contest 1,575, 2/19/2014; 1 winning bet from Santa Barbara do Oeste/SP; total prize pool: BRL 111.5 millionart/band
Contest 1953, 7/29/2017; 1 winning bet from Rio de Janeiro/RJ; total prize pool: BRL 107.9 millionart/band
The Mega-Sena minimum bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50. It can be done online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal Lotteries website, or in person at lottery outlets across the country. The bet with seven tens costs R$ 31.50; with eight tens, R$ 126. The most expensive bet has 15 tens and costs R$ 22,522.50.
Bets must be placed before 19:00 (Brasilia time). You can follow the draw from 20:00 (Brasilia time) on the live internet broadcast on Caixa’s official YouTube channel. Winners must claim prizes within 90 days. After this period, the amount is transferred to FIES (Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education).
What is the probability of winning Mega?
The probability of winning the Mega-Sena with the single bet, with six tens (for R$ 4.50), is 1 in 50,063,860, according to the Caixa website. For those who bet 7 tens (with a bet value of R$ 31.50), the odds are 1 in 7,151,980. For those who bet the maximum number of 15 tens (R$ 22,522.50), the odds are 1 in 10,003.
Check Also
January 18, 2022 – 2:14 pm Professions related to user experience, cybersecurity and data engineering …