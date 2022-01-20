MEI Annual Declaration: learn how to do it

The Annual Declaration (DASN-SIMEI) corresponds to the invoicing of the calendar year, that is, of the year prior to the current year. Therefore, the Individual Microentrepreneur that was active last year needs to issue this document.

From January 2nd, the entrepreneur can generate DASN-SIMEI, without fines until May 31st.

In this article we will show how the MEI can issue the Annual Billing Statement. Keep with us!

How to generate the DASN-SIMEI?

The declaration can be generated in two ways, they are:

Individual Microentrepreneur Application, available for Android and IOS;

Entrepreneur Portal.

DASN-SIMEI via the app

First step – Login

Enter your CNPJ number;

Click on the magnifying glass;

Enter the characters that appear on the screen to make the login valid.

Step Two – Make the Declaration

Click on “Make the declaration”;

If the privacy error message appears, click “Advanced”

Select the link that appears on the page to be directed.

Step Three – Enter the Declaration Information

Inform the year referring to DASN-SIMEI;

Click on “Continue”;

Enter the value of your gross annual income (amount received from sales or services rendered);

Inform if you had any employees during this period;

Click “Continue”.

Fourth step – generate the declaration receipt

The application will present the summary of the Annual Billing Statement with the amounts of taxes due each month and the Simples Nacional Collection Documents (DAS) that were paid;

Click on the “Transmit” option to create the receipt.

It is worth remembering that the Individual Microentrepreneur who chooses to print the document later, will have to access the option “Consultation Transmitted Declaration of MEI”, for this it will be necessary to use the access code on the Simples Nacional portal.

Important: If any information is incorrect in the DASN, the change must be made, through a rectification statement. This statement is available in the app and on the website.

DASN-SIMEI through the website

Access the Simples Nacional website Receita.fazenda.gov.br/simplesnacion;

Choose the option “DASN SIMEI”;

Enter your CNPJ number;

Click on “Continue”;

Select the year referring to the declaration;

Click on “Continue”;

Enter the amount of your gross income;

Inform if you had any employees during this period;

Click on “Continue”;

Create the declaration receipt. The screen will show the summary of the Annual Billing Statement with the amounts of taxes due each month and the Simples Nacional Collection Documents (DAS) that were paid;

Click on the “Transmit” option to create the receipt.

Important: The Individual Microentrepreneur who chooses to print the document later, will have to access the option “Consult the Transmitted Declaration of the MEI”, for this it will be necessary to use the access code on the Simples Nacional portal.

