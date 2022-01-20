MIUI 13: Global ROM is ready to be announced

In addition to the innovations and changes that the new user interface should bring, the company will announce which devices in the global market will receive MIUI 13.

Initially, the beta will be released for flagships first. After that, any Xiaomi model released in the last two years will be able to receive the update.

According to rumors, devices released in 2021 will receive MIUI 13 at the end of Q1 2022. The estimate for the update is between February and March. Xiaomi has not released the list of models that will receive the new firmware version.

Xiaomi vice president Chang Cheng said that MIUI 13 will bring many changes. He did not specify what innovations or changes it will have, but promised that the speed of system applications will increase by 20-26% compared to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition. Other programs may experience a performance improvement of between 15 and 52%.

He said that the company’s head, Lei Jun, conducted a survey on Weibo and asked users to choose which aspects MIUI 13 should improve. The most chosen option was fluidity and crashes. The new interface will come with bug fixes, optimized interaction, expanded functionality and improved privacy and security.