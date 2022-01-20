Mobi is the cheapest car in 2022, says Fipe table; see 5 most affordable vehicles – Money Times

Last year, 1.5 million new cars were manufactured – 3.56% less than in 2020, according to the Fenabrave. To the anfavea, an associate of automakers, this is the biggest crisis the sector has ever experienced, with 300,000 vehicles no longer being produced in 2021.

The manufactured cars, zero kilometers or used, also became more expensive, following the line of supply and demand. According to data from the CouponValido platform, the average price of the popular car soared by about 26.83% in 2021, also driven by the lack of chips in the global market.

In the midst of the crisis, consumers must be aware of car prices so as not to pay an abusive purchase price and also find a model with the best possible discount.

For that, check out the 5 cheapest cars in 2022, according to the Fipe table.

1 – Fiat Mobi

According to the Fipe table, the Fiat Mobi Easy 1.0 Fire Flex 5p is valued at R$ 49,949.00, being the cheapest new car in the country.

2 – Renault Kwid

To buy the Renault Kwid, the consumer needs to pay R$ 50,240, R$ 291 more than the first place.

3 – Ford Ka

The third place costs BRL 2,454 more than the second on the list, and is BRL 2,745 more expensive than the Fiat Mobi. The vehicle costs BRL 52,694

4 – Chevrolet Joy

The fourth place will be discontinued in Brazil in January, but even so, anyone who wants to buy one must pay R$ 54,200.

5 – Volkswagen Fox

The fifth place is valued at R$ 64,120, 28.37% more expensive than the Fiat Mobi, first on the list. In relation to the previous position, the consumer must pay BRL 9,920 more to buy the Volkswagen vehicle.