more than 10 million are entitled to withdraw twice in 2022; check out · Mediamax Journal

THE PIS-PASEP is the extra payment granted to formal workers who have received up to two minimum wages in the last 12 months. This year, the benefit will allow up to two withdrawals for certain groups. Check out more details in this report.

It is important to note that these are different benefits. The first is the salary bonus referring to the base year 2020, which had payment confirmed and schedule published (check here). The other withdrawal refers to PIS-PASEP quotas, in which it is allowed to withdraw the amounts only once in a lifetime.

salary allowance

The PIS-PASEP salary allowance is a benefit released every year by the federal government in which it is paid up to a minimum wage (R$ 1.2 thousand in 2022), according to the months worked in the reference year. About 23 million workers in the private sector who worked with a formal contract in 2020 are entitled to the salary bonus.

According to the decision of Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Fund for Support to Workers), the payment schedule starts in January 2022 and extends until June 2023.

In short, to have access to the payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, the citizen needs to fit the following criteria: requirements:

Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the base year;

In addition, the worker may have received a maximum of two minimum wages per month, on average;

Parallel to this, the citizen must be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years;

Finally, the company where the worker works needs to report the data correctly to the government.

PIS-PASEP Quotas

The other withdrawal mentioned in this report refers to PIS-PASEP funds, which are released for about 10 million workers, which can withdraw a total of R$ 23 billion.

Despite having a similar name, the quotas are different from the salary bonus. This is because the quotas are paid once in a lifetime and are intended for workers who held a formal job. between 1971 and October 1988.

It is worth remembering that, in the event of the death of the worker, the heirs can make the withdrawal.

To find out if the worker or heirs have the right to withdraw, just contact Caixa Econômica Federal if they have worked in private companies in the respective years or if public servants contact Banco do Brasil.

It is worth remembering that since June 2020 the balance of the PIS/Pasep fund has become part of the FGTS, so it is also possible to use the channels: FGTS app, through the FGTS website and Caixa internet banking, to check if you are entitled to the benefit.