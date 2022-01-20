more than 400 active cases are discharged in the last hours in Criciúma

Criciúma’s new Covid-19 data update had a reduction in the number of active cases. This Wednesday, the 19th, there are 697 positive people. The State Government bulletin, however, brings a higher number (1,729 cases) also today. The Epidemiological Surveillance explains that this divergence occurs because, although the data are extracted from the same source, the discharge of symptomatic patients may occur differently for the State and Municipality, when it comes to updating the spreadsheet, which occurs daily. Symptomatic patients can be discharged within 10 or 14 days, depending on the patient’s general condition.

The Epidemiological Surveillance of Criciúma confirmed that in the last few hours there were more than 400 active cases that were released, that is, they were released from isolation. The municipality recorded until this Wednesday, the 19th, 42,044 cases of Covid-19, of which 40,676 recovered from the disease and 671 died. There are 33 cases awaiting test results.

The numbers in the State of Santa Catarina

The State Government reported that there are 1,327,487 confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus in Santa Catarina, of which 1,251,652 are recovered and 55,527 are still being monitored. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 20,308 deaths have been caused by the respiratory disease. These numbers put the case fatality rate at 1.53%.

There are 6,989 more active cases compared to the last daily update, and there were 13 more deaths. There was an increase of 12,219 in the number of confirmed cases. The estimate of recovered increased by 5,217.

The State Government estimates that there are 287 municipalities with active cases. Currently, the health region with the most active cases in proportion to the population is Greater Florianópolis, with 1,367 for every 100,000 inhabitants. Next are Oeste (1,159) and Laguna (874). The ones that have the least are Alto Uruguai Catarinense (262), Alto Vale do Itajaí (393) and Planalto Norte (433).

The occupancy rate of Adult ICU beds by the Unified Health System (SUS) in Santa Catarina is 70.8%. This means that, of the 1,089 beds existing in the state for adults, 771 are occupied, with 172 by patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.