More than 500 games and DLCs on sale on the PS Store at Games for Less than €20 • Eurogamer.pt

Several well-known titles at a reduced price.

PlayStation has new promotions for you in its digital store.

Starting today, PlayStation Store presents you the “Games for Less than €20” campaign, through which you will find more than 500 games and DLCs at a discounted price and some games are well known.

From Persona 5 to Dragon Ball FighterZ, there are plenty of Japanese-flavored games to enjoy, but there’s also room for titles from publishers like EA and Ubisoft in these promotions.

Below you can check out some highlights and the full list on the PS Store to see if you can find something to your liking:

  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – €2.99
  • Sea of ​​Solitude – €4.99
  • Shenmue III – €5.99
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – €5.99
  • Mad Max – 6.99€
  • Mass Effect: Andromeda – €6.99
  • Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise – €8.99
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – €9.79
  • Yakuza 3 Remastered – €9.99
  • Yakuza 4 Remastered – €9.99
  • Yakuza 5 Remastered – €9.99
  • Bayonetta – €9.99
  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered – €9.99
  • Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD – €11.99
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War – €12.79
  • Need for Speed: Heat – €13.99
  • The Order: 1886 – €13.99
  • The Last Guardian – €13.99
  • SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ Deluxe Edition – €14.99
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – €14.99
  • Persona 5 – €17.99
  • Tetris Effect: Connected – €19.99

