Anvisa released the vaccination of children from 5 to 11 years old only with pediatric doses from Pfizer.| Photo: Salvatori Di Nolfi/EPA/EFE.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) forwarded a demonstration to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in which it states that 57,147 children and adolescents were immunized against Covid-19 with incorrect doses. Mistakes occurred in all federative units. The document was forwarded to Minister Ricardo Lewandowski by the Union’s attorney general, Bruno Bianco.

The numbers were taken from the National Health Data Network (RNDS), in which states and municipalities are required to record information entered on all vaccination cards. According to Bianco, the Ministry of Health sent two official letters to the states and the Federal District questioning the situation, but received no answers. The AGU cites that the information contained in the RNDS still requires joint verification with the states for confirmation or eventual correction.

The body asks the STF to grant an injunction to oblige federative entities to interrupt any vaccination campaign for children and adolescents who are in disagreement with the determinations of Anvisa and the National Vaccination Operational Plan (PNO). In addition, it requests the identification and monitoring of minors who received the doses. According to the data, 2,400 children up to 4 years old were vaccinated against Covid, despite the age group not being covered by the PNO.

The table also shows the application of the Pfizer vaccine for adults, in 18,800 children between 5 and 11 years old; 29,300 adolescents, between 12 and 17 years old, received doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac or Janssen, which have not yet been authorized by Anvisa for this age group. Among the most serious cases, AGU emphasizes the application of doses for adults and also expired doses of the Pfizer vaccine in 49 children in the municipality of Lucena, in Paraíba. According to the agency, the Ministry of Health is investigating the case for possible criminal liability. With information from Agência Brasil.