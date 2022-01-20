Moro becomes União Brasil’s consumer dream

posted on 01/20/2022 06:00



A pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, former minister Sergio Moro became the consumer dream of União Brasil — the merger of the DEM with the PSL — for the race to the Plateau. Affiliated to Podemos since November 10 of last year, the ex-judge and his party have been finding it difficult to get his name off the ground and to sew deals on electoral platforms in the states.

The move to União Brasil, if the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) approves the merger of the acronyms, could be interesting for Moro’s electoral goals, according to politicians of the party in formation. The new superparty will have R$ 1 billion from the electoral fund and has a good entry into state platforms.

In addition to more resources to invest in the campaign, Moro would have more advertising time on TV and radio. Thus, in theory, there would be conditions for him to try to break the Lula/Bolsonaro polarization. He is even the pre-candidate that best fits the “antibolsolula” profile.

The eventual agreement would include Podemos. The slate would be formed by Moro, as a candidate for the Presidency by União Brasil, and by federal deputy Renata Abreu (SP), as vice, by Podemos.

The possibility is viewed with optimism by the pro-Moro caucus within União Brasil. Federal deputy Júnior Bozzella (PSL-SP), for example, understands that the former judge is the third-way candidate with the most chance of taking Bolsonaro out of the second round and defeating Lula. “It’s a name that has the sympathy of the party’s leaders and politicians. We need to make an effort so that the country can rediscover the path to success and find an alternative that is the best solution, not the least worse”, he argued. “I have been defending his candidacy since he put himself as a possible pre-candidate. Moro defends our agendas, our flags, which we think of in 2018 and, unfortunately, the Bolsonaro government did not give us up”, he added.

On the Podemos side, there is not so much excitement. Senator Oriovisto Guimarães (SC) said that the two parties have a good relationship, but ruled out the possibility of Moro changing his acronym. “There is no point. Podemos has a good relationship with União Brasil, they will probably appoint a vice-president for Moro, possibly in April. The rest is speculation”, maintained the deputy leader of Podemos in the Federal Senate.

