Most expensive taxi in the world? Woman receives bill of R$ 54 thousand

A race of just 11 minutes ended with an absurd amount in the United States. After traveling about a mile in a taxi, Margarita Bekker was apparently the victim of a scam by her driver.

The race bill was $9.87, however when it came time to swipe the card in his machine, the man put in $9,875 – by accident or not. The woman did not pay attention to the fare and paid on the spot. She understood the problem when she received the charge weeks later.

Claiming not to be correct, he went to the bank and filed a complaint. However, according to the SF Chronicle, the driver “said the transaction was legitimate and had a receipt signed by her, although it did not match the signature on her driver’s license.”

So Bekker contacted the company Yellow Cab, who understood that the account was wrong, but reported that the driver had stopped working for the company a week after the fact.

However, after three months of arguments, the bank agreed to suspend the charge. So, after the scare, the woman said she now asks for a paper receipt wherever she goes.

