Move bus falls on Avenida Vilarinho, in BH, and leaves 29 people injured – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Oswaldo Diniz/Itatiaia



Twenty-nine passengers were slightly injured after a bus on line 521, from Move, overturned on Vilarinho Avenue, in the Venda Nova region, in Belo Horizonte, early this Thursday morning (20). According to the Fire Department, the accident occurred at number 2,700 of the road, towards the Center, which is completely closed.

According to the military, three teams are working at the scene to rescue the victims. The bus connects Ribeirão das Neves to Belo Horizonte.

According to information from the Traffic Police Battalion (BPTran), the axis of the collective would have broken, causing the accident.

The SAMU (Mobile Emergency Service) was also activated to assist passengers at the location.

In an interview with Itatiaia, a passenger, identified as Laís, who had a 10-month-old baby on her lap, told how it all happened.

“We took the bus at Justinópolis Station and we arrived as normal. When we got close to Justinópolis Post, the bus made a noise and the driver even got off the bus, looked and continued the journey. to swing and then suddenly it toppled over. It was very fast”, said the passenger.

According to the mother Laís, the priority was to save the child at the exact moment after the accident.

“With my 10-month-old baby on my lap and all that mess, everyone on top of him. I just thought about saving him and asked the boy to take him off. The man took him over the bus for me. Thank God, we’re well. It was more of a scare”, he concluded.

In all, 93 people were on the bus at the time of the accident.

Two of the 29 victims were taken to Risoleta Neves Hospital, while the other 27 were rescued at UPAs (Emergency Care Units) in the region.

Fortunately, there were no deaths.

Responsible for the bus

In a press release, the Union of Metropolitan Passenger Transport Companies – SINTRAM, reported that the dealership responsible for the vehicle regrets what happened and continues to collaborate with the investigations into the case. And that the vehicle has already been examined by the Police and will be towed from the track by the company, this morning. There is no timetable for when the report will be issued. In addition, the concessionaire would have accompanied the rescue work and is providing all the necessary support.

*Intern under the supervision of Jefferson Delbem.

Av. Vilarinho in front of Candelária Station.

07:55 Av. Vilarinho is closed in the neighborhood/center direction due to the tipping of the Move Metropolitano bus.

The detour is taking place along Rua Padre Pedro Pinto. COBOM, SAMU and BHTRANS teams are on site. — OfficialBHTRANS (@OficialBHTRANS) January 20, 2022