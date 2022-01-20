Muriçoca infestation in São Luís: biologist explains cause and what are the health risks

In social networks, the infestation and attack of muriçocas in São Luís is widely commented. To the Imirante.com, the PhD in Biological Sciences and professor at the Biology Department at the Federal University of Maranhão (UFMA), Macário Rabêlo, explains that the arrival of the rainy season in the capital is the main reason for the appearance of the large number of muriçocas due to the accumulation of water in certain locations.

“As mosquitoes, in general, are aquatic insects, it is natural that at the beginning of the rainy season, due to the emergence of several breeding sites for water collection, mosquitoes develop”, explains the professor.

Also according to the Doctor of Biological Sciences, the infestation of muriçocas in the capital is something temporary. Macário Rabêlo says that the peak of the infestation is when the rains are heaviest, like those recorded in recent days.

“If this year has a lot of rain, and they intensify now in the months of January and February, these breeding sites are later destabilized due to the floods, reducing the proliferation of mosquitoes, at least in certain areas. In those areas that do not suffer so much from the floods, the infestation continues”, says Macário.

The professor of the Department of Biology at UFMA also explains that the presence of the mosquito occurs throughout the year and that several of them are created in the domestic environment because there is water accumulated in buckets, tanks and barrels, but with a low frequency. However, when the rainy season arrives, breeding sites form on the streets, in vacant lots, small streams and ditches and the infestation is greater.

Health risks

The Doctor of Biological Sciences also explains that muriçocas can, in some cases, transmit elephantiasis, which is a disease caused by a parasite transmitted by the bite of a mosquito, leading to inflammation in the lymphatic system, causing the patient to develop a large swelling (also known as edema) in your limbs and in spots like your breasts and scrotum.

“The muriçoca disturbs people’s rest a lot. The male makes an irritating buzz, and the female stings. The female can transmit some pathogens, but the main disease that the muriçoca transmits is elephantiasis, a type of filariasis. In São Luís and all of Maranhão, this disease is not so common”, says the UFMA professor.

Protection

One of the ways for people to prevent themselves from being bitten by muriçocas is to use repellent. The tip is to apply the product on all exposed areas, not forgetting the face, back of the hands and also the ears. Another recommendation is to make a homemade repellent, placing a camphor stone inside an alcohol bottle and spraying it on exposed areas.

In a note, the Municipal Health Department of São Luís stated that it has intensified spraying actions via smoke cars to combat the infestation.

Read the full note:

The Municipal Health Department (Semus) informs that it has intensified spraying actions via smoke cars to combat the infestation of the Culex mosquito (muriçoca). Semus emphasizes that it has vehicles in several neighborhoods, divided by districts and at pre-established times by the Coordination of Epidemiological and Sanitary Surveillance. In addition, the Municipal Department of Public Works and Services (Semosp) has already expanded the work of cleaning ditches and galleries that are favorable places for the appearance of the mosquito. In parallel with these actions, Semus guides health agents so that, during home visits, they reinforce with the residents the request for cleaning tanks, water tanks and containers that could be breeding grounds for Culex and Aedes mosquitoes. , the latter causing dengue and other diseases.