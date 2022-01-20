Naiara Azevedo and Bárbara comment on possible couples in the house

While almost all the participants slept this Thursday morning (20) at the house of “BBB 22” (Rede Globo), sisters Naiara Azevedo and Bárbara Heck commented on the possible couples in the edition.

Heck commented to the singer that he had noticed three women interested in Rodrigo Mussi, and that Slovenia would be one of them.

“I told Eslô: do you want to take it? Take it soon, then.”, said the model.

Although some women seemed interested, Bárbara commented that the commercial manager seems very focused on the game, and that she doesn’t know if he would like to relate to someone in reality.

“But Rodrigo is also very focused on the game. I think it’s a shot in the foot for you to get involved with someone in the game”, stated Heck.

In a good mood, the singer Naiara Azevedo agreed with her sister, saying that it is hard enough to relate to someone in life.

“It’s already a shot in the foot to get involved with someone in life. Staying married to someone for 10 years? That’s proof of resistance!”, said the singer.