Naiara Azevedo has a debt of more than BRL 1 million with a bank

Naiara Azevedo joined “BBB 22” (Globo) with a debt that would spend a good part of the final prize of the reality, of R$ 1.5 million. splash found that the sertaneja has been charged in court by Banco do Brasil in a lawsuit that exceeds R$ 1 million.

The action, which began in April 2021, is a request for extrajudicial execution against Naiara Azevedo. The singer issued a Bank Credit Note in the amount of BRL 864,000 to pay a debt balance of BRL 739,000. The credit should be paid in 95 installments, in the amount of BRL 18,800, with final maturity on May 20, 2028.

However, according to the lawsuit, Naiara did not pay the installments. On December 20, 2020, she owed the amount of BRL 1,003,732.33 (one million, three thousand, seven hundred and thirty-two reais and thirty-three cents). In addition to the debt amount, the lawsuit asks Naiara to pay legal fees – 10% of the debt amount.

BBB 22: Naiara Azevedo is in the box on the reality show Image: Playback/Instagram @bbb

Naiara, thus cited, would have 15 days to contest the debt and present a challenge to the collection made by the bank, at the risk of having assets seized. The TJ-PR also stated that it can pay in six installments if it pays at least 30% of the debt.

Naiara Azevedo’s team was contacted by splash to comment on the lawsuit filed by Banco do Brasil and sent the following note:

In view of this lawsuit pending in the 4th Civil Court of the District of Londrina, State of Paraná, filed by Banco do Brasil, we inform you that to date Naiara Azevedo has not been summoned, therefore ignoring the content of said demand. In this way, as soon as it is formally mentioned, it will adopt all legal and pertinent measures.

Also searched for splash, Banco do Brasil, through its lawyers, decided not to comment on the process. “Due to professional ethics and secrecy, we are unable to provide any information or confirmations about lawsuits involving our clients,” said the law firm in charge.