Naiara Azevedo is in the kitchen and reduces rejection in the networks

At “BBB 22”, Naiara is preparing the brothers’ food (Photo: Reproduction/Globo)

Naiara Azevedo conquered the rancidity of many people in its first hours in “BBB 22”. Self-centered, controversial and Bolsonarian, the countrywoman was compared to Karol Conká and gave reasons to be voted on in the first wall of the season.

After the euphoria of her arrival on the reality show, however, Naiara found her place in the kitchen and reduced her rejection on and off the show. Passionate about cooking, the singer took the initiative to prepare the participants’ meals and excelled in the role of chef.

Tadeu Schmidt echoed the artist’s performance during a live entry. “Dona Naiara shone on the ‘BBB’ stage, but today she shone much more in the ‘BBB’ kitchen. What a show!”, he said.

“I love it! I agreed to participate in the program because I wanted to undress myself of all the things that people imagined about me. When they see me on stage, that woman of that size, they don’t know how sensitive I am, I like to take care, to do these things So simple. Cooking, for me, is an act of love. It’s a way of expressing how much I like people. I found my place here in the house”, stated Naiara.

On social media, the public liked the singer’s speech and even noticed that she has cooked for everyone and often been alone. An image that shows the country girl eating without company had repercussions and it is already possible to say that the rejection of the premiere has diminished.

This Wednesday (19), Naiara was praised by Jessilane, but assured that she doesn’t make food to appear. “I’m not an individualistic person, I don’t like it when people focus attention on me. Here I’m just Naiara, just a human being. I get compliments, I like it, but I don’t want it to become something… for the other,” he said.