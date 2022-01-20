Naiara redeems himself and Tiago goesssips about his family on the third day

With the brothers of the popcorn group in an endurance test and the members of the box in the internal area of ​​the house, the day started with a lot of action at “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Divided into pairs, the anonymous had to stand up balancing four cubes to gain immunity on the first wall of the program.

Natália and Vyni, Lucas and Luciano and Bárbara and Laís were the pairs that resisted the longest. The first pair was eliminated in the morning, while the last two followed for 12 hours of competition.

Luciano cried after defeat

The popcorn actor and dancer began to complain hours before the withdrawal, complaining of pain in his arms, tiredness and feeling faint. He even crouched down and sat back on his heels to rest, which didn’t sit well with whoever was still in the race.

In the end, after many conversations about giving up, Lucas decided to release the cubes he was holding and end his participation in the immunity test. Luciano immediately burst into tears, while Laís and Bárbara hugged each other, celebrating the well-deserved victory.

The dancer did not stop crying for hours after the end of the competition, being comforted by several participants, including Naiara Azevedo. He even asked for pain medicine in the confessional, and only calmed down after taking a shower.

And Lucas? decided to work out

The medical student dealt with the dropout in a very different way. He seemed to want to go further and even encouraged Luciano during the test, even asking his partner to tell him everything he did the day before to distract himself.

After the defeat, Lucas praised the winners, talked to the other brothers in the kitchen, changed clothes and went to the gym. He didn’t even sleep! After 12 hours of endurance, he was still able to run on the treadmill, smiling.

Barbara encourages Laís

The girls held out until the end, with less complaining and much more organized cubes than the other brothers. In the end, just before noon, Bárbara and Laís became champions of the race and were immune from the first wall of the “BBB 22”.

When they arrived in the kitchen, both also burst into tears. As they ate lunch, they talked about the difficulties of resistance. Laís, who had told about her father’s death during the challenge, thanked her colleague for her encouragement, saying that she “only persisted” because of her. Barbara was overjoyed with the victory, dropping the pearl:

Barbie is the man**! Call me daddy, now! Barbara Heck

Naiara conquers brothers by the belly

The time spent by Naiara Azevedo in the kitchen of “Big Brother Brasil” paid off. During the afternoon, some of the sister’s confinement colleagues praised her careful way.

Brunna and Eslô said that they changed their opinion about the country singer after the first day, when they had a negative impression. Maria, on the other hand, opined that Naiara’s attitude in “dominating the kitchen” to “please everyone” can be strategic.

Rodrigo, one of the artist’s biggest disagreements in the house, talked to Tiago Abravanel and said he intends to give his sister a second chance. Jessilane also admitted that she didn’t like Naiara on the first day, but she’s already changed her mind.

Tiago opens game about Abravanel family

Tiago and Rodrigo had a long and fruitful conversation on the porch of the house during the afternoon. The brothers shared their life stories, their reasons for being on the reality show and opened their hearts.

The actor revealed that he was happy about not being asked about his grandfather, presenter Silvio Santos. He said he wanted to create his own identity and career independent of the family. Rodrigo also pinned the artist’s aunts, such as Patrícia and Silvia Abravanel.

You could be there, lying on your grandpa’s television [Silvio Santos], doing the things your aunts do, which is easier. Rodrigo Mussi

‘Pictures’ of leader’s bedroom leak online

A photo showing a very colorful room with a strategy table and a double bed was shared by fans of the show on social media.

The place was immediately called the leader’s room precisely because it has the details that are usually present in the special area. The fourth was also compared to the party of the leader of Karol Conká, in 2021, by the public.

The image would have leaked on the “BBB” pay per view according to netizens. Until this afternoon, Globo had not commented on the veracity of the photo.