Natália, from BBB 22, has an intimate video leaked on the Internet and receives support from celebrities – Zoeira

Natalia Deodato, one of the sisters of BBB 22, had an intimate video leaked this Wednesday (19), a few days after having officially entered the reality show. The images, which show the model in a relationship with a man, began to be shared on social networks, leading several celebrities to speak out about the case.

According to Natalia’s official profile on social networks, all measurements appropriate measures have already been taken in relation to the case. “Sharing this content is disrespectful to the participant as a woman and also to her family.”, wrote the girl’s team.

Subtitle: Natalia’s team has already commented on the case Photograph: playback / twitter

In addition, the profile started a campaign to take down the images on social networks, asking that the profiles that are making the disclosure be denounced.

colleagues speak up

Soon after the images were released, the administrators of some of Natália’s confinement colleagues spoke out asking for respect for the sister. The pages of Jade Picon, Tiago Abravanel and Brunna Gonçalves published a note.

“We reject what happened with the participant Natália, a disrespectful act that unfortunately has become recurrent, but it is a crime! Do not share intimate and personal content, and report it if you are also victims of this type of leak. Internet is not a land without law!”, wrote the Jade team.

Meanwhile, the administrators of Tiago’s page also joined the campaign to take down the video.

Photograph: playback / twitter

“Exposing intimate photos and videos of a person is a crime. Do not share the video of Natália or any other person who has their privacy invaded without authorization. If it passes for you, just report the post”, they punctuated.