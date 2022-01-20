Natália profile, from ‘BBB’ 22, admits speech error

Natalia, from ‘BBB’ 22, and her mother, Daniela (Photo: Reproduction)

Natalia Deodato, from “Big Brother Brazil” 22, had a speech criticized by historians and netizens for softening racism in Brazil. In a conversation with confinement colleagues, she said: “There really is a story that we came and we came (sic) as slaves, yes. Why? Because we were efficient. Why? Because we were strong.” After the negative repercussion, the nail designer’s profile published a position admitting the mistake:

— Her speech represents her point of view, that is, of a woman who feels firsthand what it is like to live in a society with prejudice, but who still does not have enough knowledge about everything that this involves. Not everyone who has a place of speech is knowledgeable enough to talk about their place.

In the same post, on video, the participant’s mother, Daniela, described her daughter’s trajectory and cried with the difficulties that the family has already gone through. At the age of 9, the model started selling candy at school and had to deal with vitiligo:

— Natália helped me a lot (…) She helped me a lot: “Mom, get up. Move here, open a bigger salon”. I said: “Calm down, daughter. And she: “I’ll be able to and help”.

See Natália Deodato’s profile positioning in full:

“Naty is a woman who came from a simple background. He had to work from a very early age, still in childhood, to pursue his goals. As is the reality of many Brazilians.

It’s certainly a huge challenge for her to be in the most watched house in Brazil without getting so much support. But she has a twinkle in her eye and a willingness to go through that experience.

Her speech represents her point of view, that is, of a woman who feels firsthand what it is like to live in a society with prejudice, but who still does not have enough knowledge about everything that this involves. Not everyone who has a place of speech is knowledgeable enough to talk about his place.

We understand the impact of what was said and today the apology comes from the Adms. We are sure that when she leaves she will reflect on her trajectory inside the house and learn from her mistakes”.

