Nathan praises the cast and reveals a joke with Fábio

Recently signed by Fluminense, midfielder Nathan gave a press conference this afternoon (19), at CT Carlos Castilho. The player praised the squad that is being formed and indicated that he is looking forward to seeing the “team in action”. In addition, he revealed a brief joke with goalkeeper Fábio, who is close to being announced as Tricolor’s eighth reinforcement for the season.

“The arrival of experienced players is important, as some have already arrived. We are forming a strong group. About him [Fábio] come, I even played with him before. I met him here in the hall [do CT] and I said: ‘You’re going to go to the press conference in my place, right?’. He laughed and said that today it was me. The weather here is very good. I’m sure he’s here to help.”

“When I received the opportunity to come here, I saw the group that was being formed. Because I had a successful year last year, I know that the group has to be united, very focused, and I see that on a daily basis. , and the ambition of the players, it shows the strength of the group. Looking forward to seeing this team in action”, he added.

During negotiations for Nathan, Fluminense faced competition from Santos, who presented a proposal with similar bases. Asked why he chose Laranjeiras as his destination, the midfielder pointed out the “project” presented:

“The project, the group they were forming, what they presented to me. As I had a successful year last year, I come with a lot of ambition. I’m sure that, with the players who were here, and those who are coming, we will fight for titles “.

See other points from the conference:

preferred position

“At Galo I played in various roles last year, and most of the time the team was drawing or losing, whenever I managed to get on the field, we were able to reverse the score. I will do my best to give assists, help the team for the win. If I don’t give an assist or a goal, I’ll do my best on the field”.

“I don’t have much preference, no. I like being on the field, both playing on the inside and as a defensive midfielder, I even played as a centre-forward. I want to be on the field and helping the group in the best way.”

Flu fans invaded social networks

“I became aware of the crowd having invaded the [minhas] social networks. My sister always texted, my father too. My father is the one I have confidence in, he has always followed my career, taken care of me, and when he talked about the project and that he was sure I was going to shine, I didn’t think twice.”

Abel Braga

“Abel, daily, demands a lot from our team, for all the players to give their maximum, and about the responsibility of wearing this shirt. Daily he talks about thinking about victory, and if we continue working in this way, we will reap good results”.

fabio

“He’s an experienced goalkeeper. We have great goalkeepers here too, I’m sure he comes to help.”

Titles x ‘reconstruction’

“When you wear a big shirt like this, the player has to enter the championships thinking about the title. Despite the president talking about ‘reconstruction’, we will fight”.

period abroad

“It made me grow a lot, so last year I played in several positions. When a player goes out early, there is a detailed work. I learned to play as a defensive midfielder and on the wing as well, I was already playing in the middle. great”.