National Beetle Day: 650,000 still run on the streets of the State of SP | cars







Disclosure The first and last generation of the Beetle, which stopped being manufactured in 2019 with a much more sophisticated look

THE beetle

was launched in 1935 by the German Ferdinand Porsche

with the name of Type I

to be a popular and economical vehicle. It gained updates over the years, but without losing its established lines and gained nicknames around the world, where more than 21 million copies were produced, such as Beetle, Bug, Käfer, Type 1, Beetle, Coccinelle, Escarabajo and Maggiolino.



Around here, it started to be produced in 1959 with 100% national pieces and left production in 1986, but resumed by ex-president Itamar Franco, in 1993, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). In 1996 it was finally discontinued.

According to a study carried out by Detran.SP,

the Beetle is still very popular among Brazilians, which proves that no current technology or car is capable of overcoming it. No wonder, who hasn’t had a history with the charismatic VW beetle?

On the 20th of January, when the National Beetle Day

(date of the beginning of manufacture of the car in Brazil, in 1959), according to the autarchy, there are about 650 thousand active Beetles traveling through the roads of the State.



Also according to the department, the amount goes from the first imported version of 1,200 cc, through the finishing and engine configurations to the new Beetle

whose basis was the golf,

but with the silhouette that refers to the beetle

that we know

The survey revealed that São Paulo, Campinas, Guarulhos, Santo André and São Bernardo do Campo occupy the top five places with the largest fleet. Currently, more than 209 thousand copies circulate in these cities

, ten thousand of which are collectors’ items, which circulate with black plates.



A boundless passion

Disclosure Ervin, his wife Flávia and the Beetle Horácio who spends most of his time in the garage and goes out for short walks



One of these collectors is engineer Ervin Moretti, 67, director of the Beetle Club do Brasil, in São Paulo. “I have a sentimental connection with the Beetle because it was the first car I drove. When my neighbor wanted to sell her sedan

1974, green, I fell in love”, he says with emotion.

As Moretti tells us, as soon as he acquired the beetle

, tried to have all the original features of the 1974 model restored and maintained, entitled to the nickname of Horácio (a dinosaur, offspring of Tyrannosaurus Rexe, created by Mauricio de Sousa) and everything else.

“I affectionately called Horatio

, who was my favorite character in the comics and he also won a special item, an autograph in Maurício de Souza’s glove compartment, when I visited his studio”, he says.

The happy owner reveals that Horacio is not a showroom car

and says that he takes it anywhere and confesses to having traveled to several cities such as Tiradentes and Araxá, in Minas Gerais, but with great care.

“I only go out for exhibitions and meetings with my wife Flávia because it is a car very targeted for robberies. And I put up a warning sign “This is not a car, it’s a BEETLE

”, jokes Ervin, whose co-pilot is his wife Flávia, also a collector, this time from a red van

nicknamed Monica.