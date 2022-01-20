Neoenergia and Weg close an agreement to supply charging stations for electric vehicles – Economy

THE Neoenergy and the Weg signed an agreement to supply charging stations for electric vehicles. With this, Weg becomes the exclusive supplier of these electric mobility solutions.

The stations are aimed at residential, commercial and business customers who want to electrify their fleets. Currently, charging stations are offered in eight states: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia, Sergipe, Alagoas, Pernambuco, Paraíba, Rio Grande do Norte and the Federal District. Neoenergia’s intention is to expand its operations nationwide.

The charging stations for electric vehicles offered in the partnership between the companies are of the WEMOB (Weg Electric Mobility) line, developed and manufactured in the country. All models have energy metering and are intelligent, with an open communication protocol, internet connection and to recharge management platforms.

In 2021, Neoenergia implemented a charging infrastructure through the “Corredor Verde”, an electric road with more than 1,100 kilometers in length between Bahia and Rio Grande do Norte, with 18 charging points for electric vehicles. Twelve of them are along highways and six in malls located in Salvador, Recife and Natal.