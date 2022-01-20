New Mercedes-Benz C-Class is in stores and starts at R$350,000

As promised by Mercedes-Benz, The new C class starts to arrive at the brand’s dealerships throughout Brazil starting this week. On pre-sale in the country since November 2021, the 6th generation of the medium luxury sedan arrives now imported from Germany and full of onboard electronics. Because of the contents, it arrives with a more “salty” table, from R$ 349,900 in the entry version C 200 AMG Line.

Above, the brand offers the C 300 AMG Line, priced at BRL 399,900 – this already tested by Jornal do Carro. As the name implies, both bring the aesthetic package of the sports division of Mercedes-Benz, AMG. There are exterior and interior details, as well as 18 and 19 diamond wheels and sporty front seats. The interior has a two-tone coating option. But the highlight is the large multimedia at the center of the new panel.

Mercedes-Benz/Disclosure

The 11.9-inch central screen is vertically arranged, is touch-sensitive and features the latest version of the MBUX system with the Mercedes-Benz virtual assistant and smarter and better voice command in Brazilian Portuguese. The multimedia also brings wireless connection (via Bluetooth) with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay platforms. In this way, the equipment easily connects to smartphones. It only owes internet on board. There is even a new induction charger.

Mercedes-Benz/Disclosure

engines and performance

If it became more expensive, the average Mercedes-Benz sedan at least returns to Brazil electrified. The German’s hybrid system is available with 1.5 turbo and 2.0 turbo engines, both 4-cylinder gasoline. They feature the EQ Boost system, which adds a 48V electric starter generator. The C 200 version delivers 204 hp of maximum power and a torque of 20.4 mkgf. The C 300 AMG offers a total of 258 hp and 30.6 mkgf. The transmission is always a 9-speed automatic, with rear-wheel drive. And the EQ Boost system provides up to 27 hp and an extra 20.4 mkgf to the German sedan.

Mercedes-Benz/Disclosure

Much more expensive than rivals

With an initial price of R$ 350 thousand, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class arrives much more expensive than direct rivals. THE new generation of Audi A3, for example, arrived at the end of 2021 – also imported from Germany – from R$ 229,990 in the S Line Limited version, but only with combustion engines. Likewise, the BMW 3 Series, current champion of the category, starts from R$ 298,950 in the 320i GP 2.0 turbo petrol version of 184 hp.