News from France and Region

Dirceu Garcia/GCN

Majority of buyers opted for houses over apartments

A survey carried out in Franca and five other cities in the region reveals that the sale of used properties dropped 23% in December. The drop in the volume of rentals was even greater, 34% compared to the month of November. The data are from a survey carried out by the Regional Council of Realtors of the State of São Paulo (CreciSP).

In sales, the preference for houses was 66.67% and for apartments, 33.33%. Among the public that rented a property, 75% opted for houses and 25% for apartments.

“The research clearly indicates that the decision of those who bought properties was guided, above all, by the price factor”, says José Augusto Viana Neto, president of CreciSP, noting that the real estate companies reported that most of the properties sold are of a simpler construction standard. , standard, and that 71.43% are located in neighborhoods further away from the center.

A large part (66.67%) of the properties sold in December in the Franca region cost buyers between R$201,000 and R$300,000.

Preference for two bedrooms

Both those who bought a house and an apartment preferred those with two bedrooms. The differentiation between these types of properties was due to the useful area and the number of parking spaces.

R$ 1 thousand rent

The monthly rent of 66.67% of houses and apartments rented in November in the Franca region will cost up to R$ 1,000, according to the CreciSP survey. According to the survey, most rented houses have two bedrooms, two parking spaces and floor space ranging from 51 to 100 square meters.

Most of the apartments also have, according to the survey, two bedrooms, but with a parking space and a usable area smaller than the houses, up to 50 square meters.