Neymar’s alleged affair, Jade Picon is the new participant of ‘BBB22’

THE Big Brother Brazil 2022 started this week and has already invaded the world of sport, since the participation of athletes Paulo André and Pedro Scooby until reactions of different sportsmen on social networks. And this Thursday the influencer Jade Picon, named as Neymar’s alleged affair in 2021, he joined the participants of the reality after isolation because of Covid-19.

The attacker and the influencer would have related during a party at Neymar’s sister’s house, in São Paulo after the stoppage of the game between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup Qualifiers.

The rumors went viral and took the singer Zé Felipe with the situation on the web. The musician, who is the brother of Jade Picon’s ex-boyfriend, took to social media to point out the culprit for the rumors and ‘bullshit’: the Brazilian Football Confederation.

– Answering questions that this phone hasn’t stopped since yesterday. I only have one thing to say: it’s the CBF’s fault. Menino Ney came to develop a beautiful work, CBF dropped his date and he went to the event – he said, on Instagram.