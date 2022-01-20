Nicolas’ departure makes Athletico monitor 2 names for the wings; strikers will also be hired, says journalist

Hurricane focused on reinforcements for the midfield and has already made some names official within the transfer period

Athletico is one of the clubs that has focused on midfield players to strengthen the squad for the 2022 season. This is how names like Hugo Moura, Matheus Fernandes, Bryan Garcia and Pablo Siles arrived for the squad commanded by Alberto Valentim.

As a result, other sectors have not yet gained many reinforcements, the exception being defender Matheus Felipe, who came from CSA. Now with the window still open, Hurricane goes in search of more players for the squad which will dispute, among other competitions, the Copa Libertadores, the Copa do Brasil, the Brasileirão, the Campeonato Paranaense and the Recopa Sul-Americana.

According to the journalist Monique Vilela, on twitter, Hurricane wants a side to the right side of the field and another to the left side, both to complete the group. Currently, Marcinho and Khellven are the options for the right side, while Abner Vinicius and Pedrinho play on the left wing. Nicolas, who was another option, was loaned to Grêmio.

Still on the market Athletico will seek at least two forwards to compose the squad, that is, they must not have titleholder status. At the moment, names like Renato Kayzer, Pedro Rocha, Bissoli, Matheus Babi, Carlos Eduardo and Vitinho make up the group of attackers, but they should gain competition soon.