Noca is rescued by her son, but hides her true identity · TV News

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Noca (Marieta Severo) will have a tense reunion with the past. After returning to the city where she was born to attend her mother’s funeral, the cook will have an accident and come face to face with Jerônimo (Thelmo Fernandes), who will help her. However, she won’t have the courage to reveal that she is his mother in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Thursday (20) , seeing her son coming towards her, the veteran will have a drop in pressure and will pass out, which will make her graze her elbow. Without recognizing her, the man will take her home and take care of her.

Who will do the dressing will be a maid of Jerônimo’s family, mother of Thaiane (Georgina Castro), his bastard daughter. The girl will know that Noca is her grandmother, as she has already done investigative work before.

“For God’s sake, mother. It’s obvious that this is my grandmother. And the fact that Jerome doesn’t accept me has nothing to do with her. Who knows, with my grandmother, the story will be different.. .”, the young woman thought.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Because of the new outbreak of Covid-19, the serial gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal, written by Bruno Luperi, on March 28.

Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera that TV news publish daily.

Learn all about the next chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#88 – Resurrect! Nelio’s Return in Nos Tempos do Imperador” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: