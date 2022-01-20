Number of Covid-19 cases starts to fall in the United States – News

The United States seems to be starting to emerge from the new wave of coronavirus caused by the Ômicron variant, revealed the data from this Wednesday (19). However, the number of cases remains much higher than during any previous phase of the disease.

The graph of sharp peaks (rapid rise and fall) could follow the same pattern seen in other countries affected by Ômicron, such as South Africa, the United Kingdom and France.

The seven-day moving average of new cases hit a record high of about 795,000 on Jan. 13, according to monitoring by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Although the numbers during the weekend and holidays, such as on Monday (17), show a lower rate of case registrations and need to be interpreted with caution, the statistic already pointed to a drop on Friday (14) .

These positive results were registered, in particular, in the states hit first by the wave of omicron, particularly in the northeast, such as New York, New Jersey and Maryland.

On the other hand, cases continued to increase rapidly in areas of the West, including Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Although in most cases Omicron is milder than Delta — the previously dominant variant — hospitalizations remain at a maximum of just under 160,000 patients, partly due to the large number of people affected and also due to infections. coincident.

As for where the pandemic will take, many experts, including top US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci, are hopeful that the virus can continue to evolve into a more common but less serious pathogen.