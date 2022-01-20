Number of doctors drops 11% in São Paulo’s municipal network since 2012

Although the demand for health services has increased in the city of São Paulo in the last 11 years, the number of doctors in the municipal network fell by 11% between 2012 and 2022, reveals an unprecedented survey by the Faculty of Medicine of USP (University of São Paulo) carried out the request of UOL.

On Tuesday, the category suspended a strike that would start the next day after the Justice prohibited the act. Municipal doctors ask to hire 1,300 to 1,500 professionals just for basic care.

In 2012, there were 14,402 doctors with public examinations and hired by OS (Social Organization) working in the municipal network. The number of professionals employed has varied since then, but has never returned to the level of 2012. Today, there are 12,757 doctors, according to the researcher responsible for the survey, USP professor of medicine Mario Scheffer.

When contacted, the City of São Paulo replied in a note that the current number of doctors is 13,962, of which 1,971 are public employees and 12,091 are centered on social organizations. The reported number differs from the City Hall Personnel Management Information Panel, which shows the number reported by the USP survey: 12,757 physicians hired.

Information and Personnel Management Panel of the City of São Paulo Image: Reproduction

Even with the reduction of doctors in the last ten years, the demand for health services has increased. Between 2010 and 2021, the city gained 1.1 million inhabitants, according to IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) estimates.

Municipal health services increased from 891 in 2011 to 983 units today, including new UBS (Basic Health Units), AMA (Ambulatory Medical Care), specialty outpatient clinics, hospitals and UPA (Emergency Care Unit).

“Having 1,645 fewer doctors than in 2012 is incompatible with the expansion of the network and the population”, says the USP professor. “That’s why the doctors threatened to strike. They are exhausted, especially in the midst of the pandemic.”

Still in a note, the city government says that “2.5 thousand [médicos] were admitted during the pandemic in addition to having anticipated the delivery of 10 hospitals, 16 Basic Health Units (UBS), 17 Emergency Care Units (UPA), 14 Psychosocial Care Centers (Caps), among others, to guarantee care for patients. Paulistas”.

“In addition to investments in the physical and face-to-face structure, the Municipal Health Department applied resources to expand and intensify remote care, modernizing and making service to the more than 7.5 million SUS dependents in the city of São Paulo more agile,” he says. the note.

“No More”

The doctors who threatened yesterday’s strike ask for the hiring of 1,500 doctors for basic care in the city hall:

From 500 to 600 to replace doctors on leave due to respiratory conditions or burnout (emotional disturbance after exhaustion at work); From 800 to 900 doctors (one to two per UBS) to treat only patients with respiratory symptoms.

“We’ve reached a point where we can’t anymore”, he told the UOL the doctor Vanessa Araújo, representative of Simesp (Sindicato dos Physicians of São Paulo). “Everyone who is sick, who is not on leave due to covid or burnout, is resigning. There is no way not to estimate collapse.”

There are plenty of trained doctors

Also according to the survey, there is no shortage of trained doctors for hiring in the city of São Paulo. There are 5.6 professionals per thousand inhabitants in the city, against the Brazilian average of 2.3 per thousand inhabitants.

“São Paulo has one of the largest concentrations of doctors in the world, and even so, there is a shortage of doctors in the municipal network”, says Scheffer. “There were 46 thousand doctors trained in the city in 2012. Today there are 70 thousand, an increase of 52%.”

There are 90 doctors missing just to attend to AIDS patients.”

Mário Scheffer, researcher and professor of medicine

Do you hire less?

For Scheffer, the replacement of doctors with public tenders for those hired by OS (Social Organizations) also accounts for the reduction of these professionals in recent years. While doctors linked to these companies corresponded to 48% in 2012, today they form 71% of the workforce.

Created in the 1990s to provide health services to municipalities and states, these non-profit organizations are among the largest companies in the country. They moved BRL 22.9 billion between 2009 and 2014, according to a study published in 2018 by the Federal University of Pernambuco.

12.21.2001 – Cidade Tiradentes Municipal Hospital, managed by a Social Organization Image: Photo: Paulo Guereta/Photo Premium/Folhapress

By hiring doctors and nurses through OS, city halls get rid of counting the expense as personnel expenses and circumvent the Fiscal Responsibility Law, which prohibits cities from spending more than 60% of what they collect on human resources.

According to the researcher, the reduction in the number of doctors on the public tender generates “high turnover of professionals and worsening working conditions”, since it is increasingly common for SOs to hire their doctors as a legal entity (professional admitted as a company) or even delivered to task of recruiting professionals to human resources companies.

“The bond of the public service doctor allows the permanence of the professional, who makes a career”, he says. “Today they don’t have a bond and spend less time in the service.”

The professor also says that each OS has its own goals and salaries, “which takes away the homogeneous standard of care that is expected from the public health network”.

Sought, Ibross (Brazilian Institute of Social Health Organizations) says in a note “that it does not know the methodology of the study in question, and therefore cannot comment on it”.

He says, however, that the hiring by the institutions meets the work plan “defined exclusively by the municipal administrations”.

“The OSS is not responsible for formulating public policies nor for defining service plans, but the execution and fulfillment of management contracts, with goals determined by the managers”, he says. “The advantage of the model is that the remuneration of physicians is based on the average of the private market, without the limitations of the public administration ceiling, which generally pays lower values.”

Regarding hiring by PJs, he states that “it is permitted by national legislation when there is a difficulty or shortage of these professionals”.

“It is the doctors themselves who choose the legal form of hiring as a PJ, to the detriment of the CLT regime”, says the entity, which praised “the rapid hiring” of personnel by the SOs during the pandemic, without which “the public power would have enormous difficulty to guarantee the access of infected patients to assistance in the SUS units (Sistema Único de Saúde)”.