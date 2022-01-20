Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4): approval of the sale of assets would solve the company’s problems, but not all

Next March, it will be one year since the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) officially started the analysis of the purchase of mobile assets from Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) by its competitors: TIM (TIMS3), Vivo (VIVT3 and Claro The mobile telephony part of the operator undergoing judicial reorganization was purchased in a judicial auction for R$ 16.5 billion, at the end of 2020. The municipality considers the operation complex, but still had a favorable opinion from its technical area, which left the decision to CADE’s court with a recommendation for approval.

The two meetings between Oi’s executives and the president of the autarchy, scheduled for the end of yesterday afternoon, were cancelled, as informed by Cade to the infomoney, without giving further details. One of these meetings would be with representatives of TIM, Vivo and Claro. With the news that the topic reached the presidency’s office, Oi’s shares rose by 15%.

There is an extraordinary session scheduled for the 26th of January and the market began to suggest that the agenda would be the purchase of Oi’s assets, since the company called a general meeting of shareholders for the following day, the 27th. Officially, Cade neither confirms nor denies. But the mystery should not last long, as the agenda for the session is scheduled to be published tomorrow.

Regardless of the date, analyst Ricardo Schweitzer believes that Cade should impose some restrictions to mitigate the risk of market concentration of the operation, but assesses that the chances of the purchase not being approved are minimal. In an interview with Radar Infomoney this Wednesday (see the full video above), Schweitzer explained that Oi should soon pocket the value of the purchase of assets, gaining the ability to emerge from judicial recovery and start its operations, which will be focused on fixed telephony and broadband .

“As the company will receive substantial funds from the sale of Oi Móvel, there will be very good conditions to sit at the table with creditors to negotiate debt payment terms and this should translate into a substantial reduction in indebtedness,” he explained. Schweitzer.

This new company, without the mobile phone part, is already being nicknamed “Mini Oi”. “A company with little debt, with an infrastructure arm as a strategic partner [a V.tal, de fibra óptica] and its own B2C arm”, says the analyst.

For Schweitzer, this situation could finally unlock value for the company’s shares. “From the moment the company comes out of judicial reorganization, it becomes eligible for investment by a series of institutional investors, such as funds and returns to the radar. However, the company’s challenge, after paying its debts, is to present operational improvements”, he said.

Among Oi’s post-judicial recovery challenges are the expansion of the broadband subscriber base, a segment that demands investments and is very competitive. Schweitzer recalls that regional providers have capitalized over the last few years, intensifying the dispute. “At the same time, Oi will need to get more contracts for V.Tal, for the integration of providers and 5G, to make these assets more profitable”, explains the analyst.

Otherwise, the company would have assets with very low profitability and, consequently, a valuation low. “Surviving alone is no guarantee of success. You need to monetize assets and that takes time”, concludes Schweitzer.

