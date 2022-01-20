Booster doses with vaccines of messenger RNA, such as those made by Pfizer and BioNTech, were unable to block the omicron, according to a study of some of the first documented cases caused by the highly contagious variant.

Seven German visitors to Cape Town suffered symptomatic infections of Covid-19 between late November and early December, despite receiving a booster shot, and were studied by the University of Cape Town and the University of Stellenbosch, with the findings published Tuesday in The Lancet.

All cases were mild or moderate, showing the ability of the extra doses to prevent serious illness, death and hospitalizations.

Still, the findings demonstrate the ability of the micron to evade the immunity generated even by vaccine boosters.

This underscores the need to continue fighting the pandemic with measures beyond vaccination, such as social distancing and masks, the study authors said.

Doses appear to provide protection against microns with other parts of the immune system besides antibodies, such as T cells, and so far the hospital and mortality data have been less severe than with the delta variant, which previously dominated.

Reinforcement programs

The rapid global spread of the omicron, first identified in Botswana and South Africa in late November, spurred the United Kingdom, you USA, a South Africa and other countries to intensify or introduce reinforcement programs.

However, the latest research shows the limits of such plans.

Vaccines made with the new RNA technology came to light during the Covid-19 pandemic. The doses instruct cells to produce highly specific antibodies that block the coronavirus spike, a protein that allows it to enter cells.

More traditional immunizations use inactivated or killed viruses to stimulate an immune system response.

Preliminary data from an Israeli trial involving 154 healthcare workers released Monday, just two weeks after the study began, showed that a fourth dose of Pfizer’s vaccine did not prevent infection by the omicron.

Still, study participants had mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

UK data also showed a significant increase in protection against symptomatic infections and hospitalizations after a booster dose, but suggest there may be a need for a fourth dose for people over 65, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence report.

In the Cape Town study, four of the Germans were training at local hospitals, three were on vacation, and all were aged between 25 and 39. Five were female, two were male and none were obese.

Five received three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and one received the Moderna vaccine, also made with RNA technology, followed by a Pfizer booster dose.

Another received a dose of the vaccine from astraZeneca followed by two doses of Pfizer. None reported a prior Covid-19 infection.

Five of the subjects received their booster dose in late October or early November.

“Unique opportunity”

“The presence of this group from Germany presented a unique opportunity to study Omicron infections in subjects with RNA vaccine boosters,” the researchers said.

All subjects reported the onset of respiratory symptoms between November 30 and December 2 and then experienced mild or moderate illness, they said.

Strong T-cell responses were detected in the subjects, the researchers said. “The mild to moderate course of the disease suggests that full vaccination followed by a booster dose still offers good protection against serious illness caused by the micron,” they said.

Ultimately, better vaccines will be needed to stop symptomatic omicron infections, they said.