On loan from Corinthians, Mateus Vital scores twice for Panathinaikos after fasting

On loan from Corinthians to Panathinaikos, midfielder Mateus Vital returned to the net this Thursday. After 14 fasting matches, the athlete scored twice in a 4-0 victory over Athlitikos, in the quarterfinals of the Greek Cup.

Vital appeared among the starters of the Greek team and it didn’t take long to open the scoring for Panathinaikos. With six minutes, shirt 98 received the cross from Kotsiras after Vigiafanies won the dispute at the entrance of the area. The midfielder, then, only needed to push to the back of the net.

It was also his second goal, in the 20th minute. Vital received Aitor’s pass inside the area and secured the 2-0 for the home team. Panathinaikos still scored again with Aitor and Carlitos. Thus, the result of the match was built up in the first half.

Vital then left the game at halftime, being replaced by Palacios. The match, it is worth remembering, marked the midfielder’s return to the starting lineup: he had played eight games in the reserve. The return game is under the control of Athlitikos and takes place next Saturday at 2:30 pm.

Since joining the Greek club at the end of August 2021, Vital has played in 20 games, scored three goals and provided one assist. The athlete is on loan at Panathinaikos until June this year and, at the end of the period, can have 50% of his rights acquired by the team for 4 million euros.

Vital arrived at Corinthians in early 2018, being bought from Vasco. So far, there are 187 games for the alvinegro club, with 75 victories, 54 draws and 58 defeats. He was also Paulista champion in 2018 and 2019.

