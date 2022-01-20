Palmeiras beats Europeans and is elected the best club in the world in 2021

Palmeiras celebrates the Libertadores title at the Centenario Stadium. (Photo: Cesar Greco)

The IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics), released the ranking of the best clubs in the world for the 2021 season and, considering the level of national and continental leagues and the scores by results, Palmeiras surpassed European giants and took first place. place. This is the first time in history that a Brazilian club is at the top of the list.

With 322 points, Verdão surpassed Atlético-MG and Manchester City, second and third in the ranking, respectively. The fourth place was Chelsea, possible opponent of Verdão as early as the beginning of next month, in a duel valid for the Club World Cup. For that to happen, however, both clubs need to advance to the final of the FIFA competition, which will be played in Abu Dhabi.

The IFFHS 2021 ranking takes into account all competitions played between January 1st and December 31st of last year. In this way, therefore, the consecutive conquests of the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil scored points.

Palmeiras became the 16th winner of the IFFHS club ranking. FC Barcelona (5 Awards), Real Madrid (4), FC Liverpool (3) are the clubs that most often appeared at the top of the list. Now, Alviverde has joined the group made up of Roma, Ajax, PSG, Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Atlético Club Nacional.

From 1991 until 2014, the list of the International Federation of Football History and Statistics was monthly. During this period, Alviverde was also the only Brazilian team to lead it, in 4 opportunities in 1999.

