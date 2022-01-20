Palmeiras is elected the best team in the world in 2021 by the international statistical agency | palm trees

Palmeiras was elected by the International Federation of Football Histories and Statistics (IFFHS) the best club in the world in 2021. It was the first time that a Brazilian team won this annual award.
In 2020, the team had finished in second place, behind Bayern Munich, from Germany, but in 2021 it won both Libertadores and Copa do Brasil titles and was the team that scored the most points in the world in the body’s counting system. : 322.
Atlético-MG, champions of Minas Gerais, Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil, finished in second place, followed by Manchester City, from England. Chelsea and Flamengo closed the top-5 of 2021.
The other Brazilians in the top-100 are: Athletico (10th), Bragantino (19th), Santos (23rd), Fluminense (26th), Grêmio (36th), São Paulo (49th), Inter (51st), Atlético-GO (70th) ), Corinthians (86th) and Ceará (91st).
In 1999, Palmeiras had already been elected the best in the world, but when there was a monthly list and was in the first position in March, April, May and July. Now, it has become the 16th different team to win the ranking. Barcelona, with five titles, is the leader, followed by Real Madrid (4) and Liverpool (3).
Bayern, Manchester United, Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus and Sevilla have won twice, while Verdão joins Roma, Ajax, Paris Saint-Germain, Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Atlético Nacional with one title.
See the IFFHS top-10 in 2021:
1st – Palm trees
2nd – Atlético-MG
3rd – Manchester City
4th – Chelsea
4th – Flamengo (tied with Chelsea)
6th – Dynamo Zagreb
7th – Bayern Munich
8th – Real Madrid
9th – Ajax
10th – Athletico-PR
