Palmeiras trample Oeste with a goal from Endrick and advance to the Copinha semifinals

Palmeiras is classified for the semifinals of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. The team thrashed Oeste this Wednesday, 5-2, and advanced to the next stage of the competition. Much superior, the team had a beautiful goal from Endrick to continue in search of the unprecedented title. Verdão awaits the confrontation between São Paulo and Cruzeiro, which takes place at 21:30 (Brasília time), to know their opponent in the next stage.

Just 2 minutes into the game, Oeste missed an incredible chance, under the beam, and Palmeiras didn’t forgive the mistake. In the next move, the team got rid of the opposing pressure and set up a beautiful counterattack, which stopped at Gabriel Silva’s feet. The striker took advantage of the rebound of Jhonatan’s kick and pushed into the nets, opening the scoring.

Six minutes later, after a cross in the small area, Giovani had the ball barely cleared by the defense to kick hard and extend the score. The alviverde team managed to take advantage by escaping the West marking, especially with Fabinho’s long passes, and activating the players on the sides of the field.

At 13, the young talent Endrick amended a bicycle from outside the area, which covered the opposing goalkeeper, to score the third. Palmeiras were far superior and relied on the triangulations between Endrick and Giovani to continue creating opportunities. With 22 minutes, Gabriel Silva was brought down in the area and the referee awarded the penalty. In the charge, Pedro Bicalho hit low and scored the fourth.

In the second stage, the West decreases with the striker Popó, who took advantage of the launch in the small to swing the nets. However, soon after, Gabriel Silva got rid of three markers and activated Giovani, who only completed for the goal, scoring his second goal of the match.

At 30, Popó scored again and tied with Figueiredo, from Vasco, in Copinha’s artillery, adding eight goals. In the final stretch, Palmeiras only managed the result to guarantee the classification, while Oeste said goodbye to the tournament.

