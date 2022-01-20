Palmeiras trample Oeste with a great goal from Endrick and reach the Copinha semi – 01/19/2022

At Arena Barueri, Palmeiras had a brilliant first half and beat Oeste 5-2 today (19). The triumph, which had a great goal by bicycle – and outside the area – by Endrick, guaranteed Verdão’s place in the Copinha semifinal.

Gabriel Silva, at 4, and Giovani, at 8, started Palestra’s rout. With just 13 minutes, the team scored third in Endrick’s painting. Pedro Bicalho made the fourth at 25 of the first stage. The West came back from the break sketching a reaction with Popó, who discounted with a minute. However, Giovani made the fifth and stopped the response. Popó still scored another one for Rubrão, reaching the top of the competition, alongside Figueiredo, from Vasco.

Palmeiras’ opponent for a place in the big decision will come out of the clash between Cruzeiro and São Paulo.

fulminating start

Kauã, without a goalkeeper, received at the second post and played out, missing an unbelievable chance for the West. He was sorely missed, as after that Palmeiras scored three times in less than 10 minutes.

At 4, Jhonatan hit low from the right and Alê gave a rebound. The ball was easy for Gabriel Silva, who just pushed it into the net.

Jhonatan also started the play for the second goal, at 8. He brought it from the left and crossed. The red-black defender took a bad turn and Giovani got the rebound. The attacker straightened and dropped the bomb to make the second.

Endrick scores and Bicalho converts penalty

Verdão’s devastating start resulted in a great goal from Endrick. At 13, the 15-year-old promise took advantage of the high ball in the half-moon of the penalty area and amended a bicycle, which covered goalkeeper Alê and died at the back of the net.

Gabriel Silva started to appear after that and played for Giovani, who missed the chance to widen, at 18, sending the ball over the top. Shortly after he shot through the middle and only stopped when he was shod inside the area. Pedro Bicalho took the penalty very calmly, gluing the ball on one side and the goalkeeper on the other.

Palestra’s momentum waned after that, but the West was far from discounting. The best scoring opportunity in the final minutes came in the table of Giovani and Endrick, who took the goalkeeper out of the play, but finished at the foot of the post.

West discounts at half-time return

With a minute of ball rolling in the second half, the Rubro-Negro showed that he was still alive in the game and took it out. Motta, who entered the break, advanced on the right and crossed to Popó. The striker, who returned to the team after serving a suspension against Canaã, appeared alone to score the first for the club from Barueri.

Reaction lasts a little

The excitement of the West was short-lived. In the 8th minute, Endrick tangled up with the opposing defense and the ball was left for Giovani, free inside the area, to hit to mark Verdão’s fifth and second of the night.

The goal alviverde served to give tranquility to the team in the confrontation. The team began to make its changes and to control the rhythm, still creating good plays, as in the 20th minute, with Gabriel Silva. He beat the defense in speed and, face-to-face with the goalkeeper, kicked off the crossbar.

Gunner does not waste

Without giving in, Rubrão continued trying to threaten the goal defended by Mateus. Motta, main name of Rubro-Negro, made the ball played in the area and the ball stayed with Kauã, in the 31st minute, who hit a cross. Mateus avoided, however, he only deflected the ball, which was left with Popó.

So, shirt 9 took the opportunity to score again and reach eight goals in Copinha, equaling Figueiredo, from Vasco, in the artillery. As the two teams are already eliminated, the biggest threat becomes Rwan, from Santos, who has six goals.

Endrick returns to the starting lineup

Entering only the second half in the last two matches, striker Endrick returned to start after having contracted the covid-19. With that, Vitinho went to the bench, entering only in the 32nd minute of the second half.

Paulo Victor sent the following athletes to the field: Mateus; Garcia, Naves (Ruan Santos), Lucas Freitas (Pedro Lima) and Vanderlan; Fabinho, Pedro Bicalho (Ian) and Jhonatan; Giovani (Vitinho), Gabriel Silva (Kevin) and Endrick (João Pedro).

In Barueri’s team, coach Marcondes opted for: Alê; Origuela (Rodrigo), Alan Ferreira, Favorito and Luan Vítor (Fabão); Diogo, Negueba and Tite (Rafael Mineiro); Kauã, Reifit (Motta) and Popó (Marcus).