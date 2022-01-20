Pandemic, endemic, epidemic or outbreak: understand the difference – Health

Epidemiologist at the World Health Organization believes that COVID-19 will become a disease that reappears from time to time (photo: Pixabay)

In December 2019, a disease caused by a new virus started as an outbreak in the city of Wuhan, China, then became an epidemic, and in March 2020 it was classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a pandemic.

Now, with the emergence of the micron variant, sectors of the scientific community believe that this could mean the transition of the coronavirus from a pandemic to an endemic one. Although there is no consensus on the subject, the less aggressive characteristic of the new strain may represent the first step towards the transformation of COVID-19.

But what do all these terms mean?

See the difference between each of them:

what freaks out

An outbreak of a disease happens when there is a sudden and unexpected increase in cases, in a certain region, community or season. The number of cases may vary according to the agent causing the disease. In addition, the size and type of previous exposure when dealing with a known disease is also evaluated.

To be classified as an outbreak, this number will always be above normal expectation and in a limited geographic area.

Outbreaks are usually caused by infections transmitted from person to person, from animals or environments, or even chemicals and radioactive materials.

However, there can also be those in which the cause is not clear or known – these are called outbreaks of diseases of unknown etiology. It is worth remembering that, many times, human behaviors contribute to this dissemination.

In certain cities in Brazil, dengue is classified as an outbreak, as cases are detected in only one or a few neighborhoods. The increase in cases of a particular disease within a nursing home, for example, can also be seen as an outbreak.

what epidemic

The epidemic of a disease happens when there are outbreaks in several regions. That is, when there are many cases of a disease in certain geographic locations or communities, and they are spreading to other places than where they were initially identified.

Epidemics can occur at the municipal level, when there are outbreaks in several neighborhoods. At the state level, when outbreaks are recorded in several cities and at the national level, when they occur in several regions of the country.

To define when a disease can be classified as an epidemic, it is necessary to assess the number of cases in relation to the population in which they occur. The size of this population and how susceptible it is to the disease are evaluated.

Other technical criteria, such as details of the region where the cases were detected and the period in which they started and are occurring, are important for both the classification and the description of the disease.

It is important to specify that seasonal diseases, in which cases increase every year at a certain time or season, are not considered epidemics.

If the dengue outbreak mentioned above starts to get worse, moving from a single neighborhood to several neighborhoods in a city, it will have an epidemic of the disease. In this case, it is necessary to intensify care to control it and prevent transmission to neighborhoods not yet contaminated.

what endemic

Endemic is a disease of local cause and action. It manifests frequently in a given region, but has an expected number of cases – a relatively stable pattern that prevails. If there is a high incidence and persistence of the disease, it can still be called hyperendemic.

Endemic diseases are considered one of the main health problems in the world and concern governments, especially those who lead low-income tropical countries. Malaria, an infectious disease caused by a protozoan of the genus plasmodium, an example of endemic disease present in more than 100 countries, including Brazil.

Another important issue about endemic diseases is that they can become epidemic if not controlled. This depends on several factors ranging from changes in the agent or host to changes in the environment.

In the North of Brazil, Yellow Fever is common. Therefore, it can also be considered an endemic disease.

what a pandemic

A pandemic is the worldwide spread of a disease (epidemic). It can arise when an infectious agent spreads around the world and most people are not immune to it.

On a scale of severity, the pandemic is the worst scenario because it extends to several regions of the planet. When a disease is classified as a pandemic, it does not mean, however, that the situation is irreversible or that the agent of the disease, be it a virus or any other pathogen, has increased its threatening power.

What changes are the measures adopted by the authorities to combat the disease. In the event of a pandemic, the action protocol must be respected not only by the affected countries but also by those that have not yet registered cases of the virus. The approach, in these situations, must be a set of integrated actions, in which the government in partnership with society work together to contain the disease.

The swine flu or influenza A, caused by the virus H1N1, went from epidemic to pandemic in 2009, when the WHO began to register cases of the disease on all continents. The bubonic plague or black plague is considered a devastating pandemic that took place in the 14th century and killed 75 to 200 million people.

