Paraná Clube announces two more reinforcements for 2022

This Wednesday (19) Paraná Clube announced the hiring on loan of striker Pablo Thomaz, from Santos. The 22-year-old athlete’s name was published in the CBF’s BID (Daily Newsletter) and should be made official by Tricolor in the coming days. Revealed by Coritiba and hired by Peixe to play in the under-23 last season, the player was part of the squad in Copa Paulista. However, the team was eliminated in the first phase of the competition. In all, he played five matches, but did not score once.

Santos even agreed to loan the striker to Villa Nova-MG, for the Mineiro Championship. However, the conditions proposed by Paraná Clube were better, which made Peixe forward the player to Tricolor. In his time at Coxa, Pablo was top scorer at the base. However, he could not have the same performance in the main team. The striker played in 20 games with the Coritiba shirt, eight as a starter and 12 coming from the bench. He didn’t score a goal for the Paraná club and ended up leaving in July last year.

In 2020, the player was loaned to RB Brasil for the A-2 do Paulistão. For the team, he scored three goals, his first as a professional. In addition to Pablo, Paraná also announced the hiring of goalkeeper Lucas Wingert. He is 22 years old, started at Internacional, defended Tricolor last year and then played for Grêmio Prudente.

Lucas Wingert is the third archer hired by the Paranista team. Before him came Gabriel Leite (ex-Pelotas) and Murillo Lopes (ex-Tombense). With these two reinforcements, Paraná Clube reaches 20 reinforcements for the beginning of the 2022 season. In addition, the team had also closed with striker Matheus Batista, but stayed less than a month after the announcement and later went to Caxias. Tricolor makes its season debut next Sunday (23), against Athletico, at Arena da Baixada, for the first round of the Campeonato Paranaense.